Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,133 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.44% of Paylocity worth $58,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 39.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 85.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 5,025.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,250 shares of company stock valued at $18,270,478. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $209.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.40 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.64.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Recommended Stories

