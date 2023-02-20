Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 238,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,790,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,858,000 after acquiring an additional 110,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,328,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,073,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

PAYX opened at $114.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

