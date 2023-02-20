Parkwood LLC Sells 943 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Parkwood LLC trimmed its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,031,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,645 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 301.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 231,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 74.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 117,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in BeiGene by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,704,909.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,577,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,190.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BeiGene Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Guggenheim raised their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.43.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $232.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.27. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

