Parkwood LLC Sells 9,170 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Parkwood LLC decreased its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter worth $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nkarta by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nkarta by 30.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 453,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 106,775 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nkarta by 227.2% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 362,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 251,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $5.30 on Monday. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

