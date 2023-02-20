Parkwood LLC Invests $580,000 in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Parkwood LLC owned 0.05% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Column Group LLC grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 18,136,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 47,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,306,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after purchasing an additional 787,347 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 319,231 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM opened at $4.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 100,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,338.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 480,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,823.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 100,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,338.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 480,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,823.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 5,378 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $26,621.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 694,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,854. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 160,829 shares of company stock worth $787,859. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

