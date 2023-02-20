Parkwood LLC Has $495,000 Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Domo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domo Stock Down 3.3 %

In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $577,729.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,672.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $644,141.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $577,729.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,672.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Articles

