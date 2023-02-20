Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $361.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $39,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock opened at $355.48 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $361.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

