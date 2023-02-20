Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $94.89 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $115.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.23.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 354,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,550 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,643,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,280,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,448,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

