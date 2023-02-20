PancakeSwap Market Cap Tops $822.41 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $822.41 million and approximately $56.22 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00017384 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002098 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00425653 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,889.42 or 0.28196044 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000150 BTC.
About PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 374,962,254 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,358,426 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.
Buying and Selling PancakeSwap
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
