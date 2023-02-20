Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Price Target Raised to $1.35 at UBS Group

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $1.25 to $1.35 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.97.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.23. 3,763,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,212. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Further Reading

