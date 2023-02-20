Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 25,831 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,831 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.31. 4,202,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,524. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

