Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,309 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,938,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $99.84. 721,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,373. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average is $99.78.

