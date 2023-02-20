Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 217 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.59. 944,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,939. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $54.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

