Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.3% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 268,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.13. 23,892,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,755,127. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

