Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $864,000 Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 241,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,873. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $38.65.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.