Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 86 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.30. 2,355,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,982. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.77. The company has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $197.75.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

