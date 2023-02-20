PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $90.00 at Raymond James

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $104.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.67 to $66.67 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on PACCAR from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.56.
PACCAR Trading Up 1.1 %
PACCAR stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.34.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.44. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.
PACCAR Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 17.36%.
Insider Transactions at PACCAR
In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $7,729,295.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,192,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $7,729,295.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,192,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,675 shares of company stock worth $11,461,275. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
Further Reading
