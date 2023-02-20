PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $90.00 at Raymond James

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $104.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.67 to $66.67 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on PACCAR from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Up 1.1 %

PACCAR stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.34.

Shares of PACCAR are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.44. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $7,729,295.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,192,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $7,729,295.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,192,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,675 shares of company stock worth $11,461,275. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.