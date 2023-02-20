Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s previous close.

OC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,555. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,286 shares of company stock worth $779,163 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after purchasing an additional 803,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 210,192 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,454 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

