Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. Organovo has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $4.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organovo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.25% of Organovo worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

