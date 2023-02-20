OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) versus Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Head to Head Contrast

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 3.59% 9.03% 2.68% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 88.87% 20.85% 4.95%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million 0.72 $25.55 million $0.98 2.35 Greystone Housing Impact Investors $68.50 million 6.14 $38.10 million $2.88 6.57

This table compares OppFi and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OppFi and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.43%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.40%. Given OppFi’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Risk and Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats OppFi on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

