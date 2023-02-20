OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
OncoCyte stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.73.
About OncoCyte
