Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Chairman Sells $895,000.00 in Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.01 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 472.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.