OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 396.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,561 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.16% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $13,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 240.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 260.3% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EEMA traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $66.85. 48,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

