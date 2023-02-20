OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,604,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,771,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.27. 2,028,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,115. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haleon Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.37) to GBX 364 ($4.42) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

