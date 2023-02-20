OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,604,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,771,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.
Haleon Price Performance
HLN traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.27. 2,028,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,115. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Haleon Company Profile
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haleon (HLN)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.