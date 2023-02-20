OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $7.05 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 555.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,338 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.92. 501,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,394. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

