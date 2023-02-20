OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 365,239 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 365,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,495,355 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.