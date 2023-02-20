OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 115,379 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,379 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 149,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 193.7% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 79,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125 shares in the last quarter.

CWI traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 455,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,794. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

