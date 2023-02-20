Oasis Network Achieves Market Cap of $429.15 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0750 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $429.15 million and $61.73 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.54 or 0.06835959 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00084165 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00029058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00058564 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001145 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.07497093 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $74,168,527.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

