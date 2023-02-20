NXM Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88,382.55 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, NXM has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $52.92 or 0.00217183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $348.94 million and $88,382.55 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00018975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,365.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002631 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

