NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 111,797 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NVDA opened at $213.88 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $532.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.72.
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
