Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) versus TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Head to Head Comparison

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

TechTarget has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvei has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TechTarget and Nuvei, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 1 3 3 0 2.29 Nuvei 0 3 10 0 2.77

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TechTarget presently has a consensus target price of $48.63, indicating a potential upside of 22.27%. Nuvei has a consensus target price of $60.86, indicating a potential upside of 85.20%. Given Nuvei’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvei is more favorable than TechTarget.

99.6% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Nuvei shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TechTarget and Nuvei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $297.49 million 3.92 $41.61 million $1.30 30.59 Nuvei $724.53 million 6.41 $102.29 million $0.40 82.15

Nuvei has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget. TechTarget is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and Nuvei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 13.99% 23.59% 6.96% Nuvei 7.13% 7.71% 4.44%

Summary

Nuvei beats TechTarget on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

