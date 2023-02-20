Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 634,167 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,176,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 634,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of McDonald’s worth $1,194,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $4.16 on Monday, hitting $269.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

