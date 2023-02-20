Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 44,141 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,134,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,141 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,660,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $22,318,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 461,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3,035.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 50,027 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 243,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.7 %

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,695,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,446. The firm has a market cap of $312.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $234.00 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.27.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.