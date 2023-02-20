Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 282,777 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,694,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,777 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $586,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $66.85. 7,339,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,082. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

