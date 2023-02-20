Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 157,920 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,920 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Zoetis worth $900,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $172.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.