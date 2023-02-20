Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of American Tower worth $1,000,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Trading Down 0.8 %

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.26. 1,793,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.32.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

