Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $849.59 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,671,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,187 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $849,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,936. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.45.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

