Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Billion Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,266,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 529,949 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,420,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $4.45 on Monday, hitting $111.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,758,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,884,598. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.28 and a 200-day moving average of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.