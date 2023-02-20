Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Billion Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 328,151 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,077,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,836,000 after buying an additional 65,824 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Danaher by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after buying an additional 279,432 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Danaher by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,923,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Danaher by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,791 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.29. 1,683,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,749. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.