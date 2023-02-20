Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,082 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Eaton worth $726,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.24. 1,682,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,573. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.57 and its 200-day moving average is $152.77.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

