Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 36,085 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $636,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $368.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,358. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $357.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,056,618 shares of company stock valued at $26,123,420 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.