Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $82.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.24.
Nutrien Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,439. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25.
Institutional Trading of Nutrien
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
