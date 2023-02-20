Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $82.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,439. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

