Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $3.21 on Thursday, reaching $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,439. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.03. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

