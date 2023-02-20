Numeraire (NMR) Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last Week

Numeraire (NMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $21.25 or 0.00085479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $125.12 million and $9.77 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Numeraire has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002046 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.09 or 0.00422611 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,961.21 or 0.27994547 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000156 BTC.
Numeraire Token Profile
Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.
Buying and Selling Numeraire
