NOW (NYSE:DNOW) PT Raised to $14.00 at Susquehanna

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 964,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,333. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.64. NOW has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NOW by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 5.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NOW by 63.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in NOW by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

