Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Delta Accumulation LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Accumulation LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 118,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,063,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,230. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

