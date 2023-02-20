Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 156,521 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,521 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 194,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,676. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $20.65.

