Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

KEY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,214,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,921,148. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

