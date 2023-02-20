Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 213.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after buying an additional 4,187,987 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,129,000 after purchasing an additional 189,336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,459,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,774,000 after acquiring an additional 421,877 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,392,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after acquiring an additional 94,594 shares during the period.

SPYV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.56. 1,563,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,985. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

