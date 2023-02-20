Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.65 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 128.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,688 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 1.1% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,700,000 after buying an additional 795,437 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,825,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489,091. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.